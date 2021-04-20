Vince McMahon changing creative plans for tonight's WWE RAW - Reports

Stop us if you've heard of this one. Vince McMahon is making changes to WWE RAW just hours before it is scheduled to go live tonight on the USA Network.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Vince McMahon arrived "significantly late" to today's WWE creative meeting for tonight's episode of RAW. It's said that numerous changes were then made.

Sapp also reported that "tons" of changes were made to last week's episode of RAW as well, but those were because the company was shorthanded for the show. That being said, we have no clue what to expect tonight.

Did Vince McMahon cancel a top match for WWE RAW?

Earlier today on social media, WWE advertised that Braun Strowman would be wrestling Randy Orton tonight on WWE RAW for the first time ever.

The match announcement has since disappeared, and it appears that Vince McMahon chose to have the match canceled. Braun Strowman did his job taking to Twitter this afternoon to build some hype for the match by tweeting out:

"If people ever tell you not to be afraid of shadows... They haven't seen mine before!!! #OrtonVsStrowman #FirstTimeEver #WWERaw"

Randy Orton responded to Strowman shortly after 5 PM EST, seemingly confirming that the match had been canceled.

"One day, big man. One day. #MainEventMatch"

As of this writing, the only things currently scheduled for WWE RAW are Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka and Drew McIntyre calling out MVP.

What do you expect from tonight's WWE RAW? Do you think we'll see an improvement from last week? Or will it be more of the same? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.