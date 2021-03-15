Backstage news on WWE's creative direction following John Laurinaitis' hiring - Reports

If you were hoping to see some changes to the WWE product this year from a creative standpoint, we have some bad news for you.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, John Laurinaitis returning as WWE's head of talent relations is a sign that the company will continue with what they've been doing creatively for the foreseeable future.

Meltzer described Laurinaitis as someone who "always has a smile for Vince McMahon." It's been noted that Laurinaitis, much like Bruce Prichard, will not challenge McMahon regarding the company's creative direction.

John Laurinaitis has returned to his former position as #WWE's Head of Talent Relations, from which he resigned in 2012. https://t.co/gHdiwU6Atk — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 11, 2021

Is Vince McMahon surrounding himself with the wrong people in WWE?

Meltzer also said that McMahon is surrounding himself with people who tell him the WWE product is more popular than ever, making it easy to ignore the declining TV ratings.

If you're someone who enjoys the current WWE product exactly the way it is, this is much ado about nothing. In fact, this might even sound like great news if you don't wish to see WWE make any creative changes to the product soon.

But if you're worried about WWE's creative direction as of late and were hoping to see some change, that doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon.

Like it or not, the current WWE product is here to stay. With the money McMahon is currently making from various television and streaming contracts for RAW, SmackDown, and monthly pay-per-views, it isn't going to change anytime soon.

A friend sent this to me of an All Japan Pro-Wrestling poster from 28 years ago. #memories #wrestling #japan https://t.co/RGJJszHhHB — John Laurinaitis (@JohnLaurinaitis) June 28, 2020

