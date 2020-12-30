Backstage news on WWE Superstars being told to be professional with Kelly Kelly [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox revealed that John Laurinaitis was very protective of Kelly Kelly when she was signed with the company.

Mike Knox was partnered with Kelly Kelly in the revamped ECW in 2006. Kelly was the on-screen girlfriend and valet of Knox from June to December 2006 before the pair separated. Knox hopped brands for a few years before being released by WWE in 2010, while Kelly had a fairly successful run in the company, winning the Divas Championship on one occasion.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, Mike Knox opened up on working with Kelly Kelly and revealed how WWE discovered her. Knox stated that John Laurinaitis knew Kelly Kelly before WWE signed her.

He added that Laurinaitis warned WWE Superstars to be professional with Kelly Kelly while she was in the company.

"I'm not 100% on this, but I wanna say, she was John Laurinaitis', maybe a neighbor, or good friend's daughter, or friend of the family. Because I know whenever she came in, he was extra protective of her. He made a big deal about it, like, 'Boys, this is an innocent young girl, no corrupting. Be professional, guys.'," said Knox.

Kelly Kelly won the Divas title on one occasion during her stint

Kelly Kelly had a six-year run in WWE, during 2006-12. In 2011, Kelly Kelly was voted by fans to be the #1 contender for the Divas title on the Power to the People special edition of Monday Night RAW. She went on to win the Divas title by defeating Brie Bella on the June 20, 2011 edition of RAW.

Although Kelly Kelly never reached the level that many of her peers did in the women's division, she was pretty popular during her run in WWE. Kelly Kelly competed against the very best that the WWE's Women's division had to offer at the time, including Beth Phoenix, Natalya, and LayCool.

Kelly Kelly made several sporadic appearances for WWE following her release in 2012, and even won the WWE 24/7 title during her RAW Reunion appearance last year. Kelly Kelly got engaged to her boyfriend Joe Coba earlier this year.