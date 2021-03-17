Create
Backstage news on talent not being surprised by WWE WrestleMania ticket situation - Reports

As WrestleMania quickly approaches, the ticket situation becomes more of a problem.
Matt Black
Tickets for WWE WrestleMania were supposed to go on sale today, but that didn't happen. A new on-sale date is supposed to be announced within the next week.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE talent who spoke to him were not surprised by the WrestleMania on-sale date being pushed back and saw it coming.

Before today's on-sale date, WWE talent told Fightful that the company had yet to give them any information about buying tickets for their friends and family. Unlike years past, WWE informed the talent that WrestleMania's comp tickets would likely not be provided.

Vince McMahon's reported stance on cardboard cutouts at WrestleMania

When it comes to good news regarding WrestleMania, Sapp reports that Vince McMahon has softened his stance on having cardboard cutouts at the show in April.

Following the Super Bowl, despite how good it looked, McMahon was reportedly still vehemently against the idea of using them at Raymond James Stadium, but that could now change. Only time will tell.

As for how actual seating will be handled at WrestleMania, the plan as of early March was to have seating pods, similar to what AEW does at Daily's Place for their shows, with one to six seats per pod.

While this sounds like a good idea, in theory, WWE sources told Fightful that the ticket situation was "a mess" earlier this month.

With WrestleMania being less than a month away, this news is very concerning. Hopefully, WWE can right the ship in time to guarantee a decent turn out for their biggest show of the year.

What are your thoughts on the current WrestleMania ticket situation? If you were planning to attend the show next month, does this information make you think twice about it? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Published 17 Mar 2021
WrestleMania 37 Vince McMahon WWE Roster
