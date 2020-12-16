Backstage notes from this week's WWE Monday Night RAW

Last night's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was the go-home show to this Sunday's WWE TLC. However, a lot of members of the WWE Universe were scratching their head over some of the decisions made on the show. These include Keith Lee's loss to Miz and Morrison and the RAW debut of Jaxson Ryker, who is now seconding Elias.

There are now a lot of interesting backstage notes coming out of the show to go through from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Last night's show, unlike many in recent weeks, didn't see a ton of re-writes going into Monday evening and was pretty much said to be the vision of Vince McMahon.

Some dialogue changed and segments got moved, but the show remained the same in regards to what the owner wanted. Johnson was told that it was simply the writers giving Vince what he wanted.

A lot of segments ran long on WWE RAW last night

In some good news on the Keith Lee front, apparently, the match was originally scheduled to just be against The Miz one-on-one. That being said, Lee still wasn't scheduled to go over, so adding in Morrison protected him more than the original plan. So, that is certainly a positive for the Limitless One.

The storylines for both Lana and Richochet respectfully are said to both be ongoing angles. Lana's is scheduled to continue when she returns from the injury storyline that was used to write her off of television for three to four weeks. Richochet will now continue with his feud against RETRIBUTION.

It was also said that management in WWE was not happy about the way the many segments in the show ran over last night, which caused RAW to go off the air the way that it did. It certainly could have been a better night for the flagship show of WWE.