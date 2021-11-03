Backstage reaction to Bray Wyatt’s WWE release - Reports

Bray Wyatt's release on July 31 didn't just send shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe, but the company's locker room as well.

WWE management informed the roster following Wyatt's release that it was due to "budget cuts." Still, this reasoning reportedly caused "a gigantic amount of frustration" throughout the roster, staff, and employees.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that almost 20 people within WWE reached out to him following Bray Wyatt's release to say there has to be something more to this release as The Fiend was a known money-maker for the company.

The general feeling among the people Sapp spoke to was that they didn't buy the company's reasoning for Bray Wyatt's release due to the fact that he was an extremely popular character that sold a ton of merchandise for WWE.

The release of a talent as immense as Bray Wyatt has "several other long-time stars" on the WWE roster feeling like their jobs are no longer safe despite pushes or what they have done in the past.

Even with Bray Wyatt's 90-day non-compete contract recently expiring, discussion of his release is still a hot topic of conversation months later. It's likely the longer Wyatt stays quiet, the hotter the topic will get. Especially now that he's free and clear to do whatever he wants.

Will The Fiend head to Hollywood to make movies? Or will he make his presence felt in a company like All Elite Wrestling? Hopefully, we'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's WWE release? What would you like to see him do next in the world of professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

