Backstage reaction to Gunther vs. Chad Gable on RAW disclosed by top WWE star

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event. Cody Rhodes has disclosed the reaction both men got backstage after the match.

The two stars put on an enthralling and hard-hitting match on the red brand. This was their third bout on the show, and it received rave reviews from fans and critics. The Alpha Academy member's family was at ringside for the bout, but unfortunately, he didn't walk away with the gold, as The Ring General defeated him via pinfall to retain the coveted title.

During a recent appearance on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Cody Rhodes stated that after Chad Gable and Gunther went back to the Gorilla Position, they got a standing ovation from those who were there.

"If you get a standing ovation in Gorilla, you made it. Chad Gable and GUNTHER had this amazing main event [on Raw] and they came back and there’s nothing we can do but clap for that, that piece of business. Bringing family to a show, it’s as real as it gets, you know? And Chad did amazing and I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. I hope he finds it," said Rhodes. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

Gunther set a new record in WWE after his victory over Chad Gable on RAW

For many years, The Honky Tonk Man was recognized as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, as he held the title for 454 days. His record has now been broken by Gunther.

The feat was acknowledged by WWE as they posted a graphic of the momentous occasion while stating that history was made.

Expand Tweet

The Ring General has been on a dominant run in WWE since he got to the main roster last year and won the title from Ricochet. It doesn't seem like his reign will come to an end anytime soon.

It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be and whether that person will be the one to dethrone him.

Which WWE star would you like to see become the next IC Champ? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.