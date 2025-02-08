  • home icon
  Backstage reaction to the latest WWE releases revealed 

Backstage reaction to the latest WWE releases revealed 

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 08, 2025 04:26 GMT
Triple H & Bruce Prichard (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Triple H & Bruce Prichard (Picture courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

WWE is all about the spring clean-up train, and it isn't even spring yet. On February 7, a string of releases began, presumably starting with Cedric Alexander and then snowballing. The backstage reaction to these releases has been revealed.

WWE is releasing many superstars, including names that enjoyed TV time. While this is normally just for underutilized superstars, some names have come as a surprise. Considering his status, Cedric Alexander's WWE exit was less of a surprise. Blair Davenport's release was heartbreaking, as she hardly ever got a chance to shine.

According to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone, the latest batch of releases caught a lot of talent off-guard.

As he mentioned, what's surprising is that some of the names released were enjoying semi-regular TV time, if not more. The Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering and Sonya Deville, will go down as the most shocking names released this time around.

As Triple H mentioned in the 2024 Royal Rumble, releases happen constantly in the sports entertainment giant. Vince McMahon's departure wasn't going to change that. It's the unfortunate nature of the beast, and every superstar and talent is aware of this.

Regardless, our hearts go out to those who lost their jobs.

Edited by Angana Roy
