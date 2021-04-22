Backstage reason behind Charlotte Flair's WWE suspension revealed - report

Following the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair was hit with a suspension and a hefty fine after attacking an official. The attack came after Flair was defeated by former RAW Women's Champion Asuka. Charlotte Flair took out her anger on a nearby official and tossed him across the ring in a fit of rage.

According to Wrestling Daily, Charlotte Flair is set to undergo some dental work which was the reason for her on-screen suspension. The suspension was said to be "indefinite." However, Flair's real absence is said to not be for long.

“From what I understand, she’s got some dental work sorting out, but she’s not going to be gone for long,” McCarthy said.

Charlotte Flair recently returned to WWE television on the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of Monday Night RAW. Prior to this, Flair was off television due to testing positive for COVID-19, as well as a mix-up with doctors who claimed that she was pregnant.

Charlotte Flair recently lashed out at WWE

Following her on-screen suspension, Charlotte Flair fired shots at WWE online. Taking to Twitter, Flair stated:

"This whole thing sped past ridiculous, jumped over absurd and landed right on stupid. The top two wrestlers in WWE having a classic match on the flagship show, and for what? To be ruined by a petulant child with Road Warriors cosplay shoulder pads."

"They found one other thing as well: audacity. The audacity to fine me. The audacity to physically remove me from MY RING and remove me from a building with MY NAME on the marquee. The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke."

Charlotte Flair is currently feuding with both RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and her former tag team partner Asuka. Flair has been sporting a new, darker look since her return, cutting some fantastic heel promos.

