Backstage reason why Shayna Baszler was brought back to WWE RAW; original plans for Kairi Sane revealed

The plans in WWE are changing extremely rapidly in the middle of the pandemic. The plans for WWE RAW has had to be changed quite a few times, with many Superstars not available for WWE to book at the moment. One of the Superstars who has not been seen on WWE television for some time now is Natalya. Instead, according to a report from the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Shayna Baszler was brought back to television as a backup for Natalya for a segment involving Kairi Sane.

According to the report, Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler could be involved in a segment together, which could turn out to be the last match for Kairi Sane in WWE.

Where is Natalya in WWE?

For the last few weeks, Natalya has been missing from WWE RAW. According to the report, Natalya has been missing from WWE television because WWE has decided to keep her away from television for the time being. TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd had been really sick a few weeks ago, and although he tested negative for Covid-19, WWE has decided to keep them both off television for the moment.

Shayna Baszler's role on WWE RAW with Kairi Sane

According to the reports, with Kairi Sane set to leave WWE soon, the original plan was to have Natalya injure Sane before she left. However, now, with Natalya not being featured on television, it is expected that Shayna Baszler will be taking up that role and attacking Kairi Sane and injuring her.

In last week's episode of WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler returned to WWE RAW and immediately made a quick job of taking out the ninjas of Akira Tozawa. This week on WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler was seen once again backstage, as she looked on during Kairi Sane's match against Bayley. During the match, Shayna Baszler was asked about what she thought of the match going on and said that she felt that she was the one who deserved that spot out on RAW the most.

With this in mind, Kairi Sane may need to keep a look over her shoulder with Shayna Baszler seemingly hunting her.