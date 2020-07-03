Backstage reason why Vince McMahon cancelled Shayna Baszler's push and took her off television

There has been a lot of speculation as of late regarding Shayna Baszler. Some reports had originally reported that Baszler had big plans in store for her. However, it is now being revealed that Vince McMahon is actually 'soured' on her and her push is likely finished.

In a recent interview on the Bella Podcast, Becky Lynch had revealed that she had pitched to drop the RAW Women's Championship to Shayna Baszler during their match at WrestleMania 36. However, the reason why that did not happen was that at the time WWE had plans to continue their feud.

Dave Meltzer of WON has revealed what the original plans for Shayna Baszler were:

"While she (Lynch) actually was pregnant at Mania she didn’t know it until a couple of weeks later, but she did know they were trying and it would be best to get the title off her. WWE rejected the idea. The idea at the time was Baszler would eventually get the title and they did a finish to build for a rematch using the Money in the Bank stip because Baszler was scheduled to win that match. Vince nixed that and went with Asuka."

Further talking about Shayna Baszler's situation in WWE, Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon has soured on her. Even though Baszler was a major force in NXT, it looks like she will be relegated to the lower card on the main roster.

"Vince also soured on Baszler completely because he never conceptually grasped the style that an MMA fighter should use in pro wrestling and she doesn’t check his buttons when it comes to women in wrestling, so he made the call to remove her push and take her off television. This was all before Heyman was dumped."

Shayna Baszler had made a major impact on RAW when she had debuted and attacked Becky Lynch. Although many believed she was being groomed into the female version of Brock Lesnar, things are not looking too bright for her as of now.

With Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair gone, it would have been the perfect chance to use Baszler but Vince McMahon is reluctant in doing so.