Backstage reason WWE has Nia Jax put Lana through table repeatedly revealed

Over the last several weeks, Lana has been put through the RAW announce table six times by Nia Jax. WWE fans, at first thought, that Lana was being buried by WWE, before she won the Women's Battle Royal and faced Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's title.

Although Lana is not really being buried, she is also not getting the traditional babyface push either. Dave Meltzer talked about the incident and reported that he had b been informed that the plan is to continue putting Lana through a table on WWE RAW over and over, and the thought is that by putting her through a table so many times, she will become a 'hot babyface'.

The creative team members, who include Bruce Prichard and Edward Koskey, think that this angle will help turn Lana into a popular figure among the WWE fans.

While the creative thinking behind this may be questionable, the angle has definitely attracted the interest of the WWE Universe.

Lana qualifies for WWE RAW Survivor Series Women's Team

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, Lana was put through a table yet again by Nia Jax, although she had her own celebratory moment during the show as well.

Pat Buck and Adam Pearce came out to WWE RAW to announce the names of the women who were going to be representing WWE RAW in the 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Women's Elimination Match. The RAW team will be facing the SmackDown team, and the last team standing will be the ones to win the match and get the points for their brand.

Buck and Pearce announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were the first two women who were in the team as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, it was noted that both of them felt they should be the captain, and that was causing some friction. The next two women announced for the team were Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

The final Superstar to get that place on the team had to battle against three other women. Buck and Pearce announced that Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross, Lana, and Lacey Evans. In the end, it was Lana who let Peyton Royce do all the damage, before throwing her out of the ring to get the pin and the win herself.

However, as she tried to celebrate with her teammates, Nia Jax only acted happy, before hugging her, picking her up, and then putting her through the RAW announce table.

It looks like Lana will have to put up with this for some time.