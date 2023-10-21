Backstage report on how long WWE was planning Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio feud

Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul is finally happening for the first time ever. Although Mysterio welcomed Logan Paul to the WWE ring at WrestleMania 38 last year, they haven't had a singles match yet. Ahead of it, there is a new report on how long WWE has planned this feud for.

WWE had to know that Logan Paul was going to decimate Dillon Danis in the ring, because they had reportedly already planned the feud with Rey Mysterio well in advance.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE's plans for Paul's travel for SmackDown were set before he called out Rey Mysterio last week:

As fans may know, he called out Rey Mysterio, and expressed his desire to challenge him for the United States Championship.

Mysterio has been a guest on the Impaulsive podcast before - something that was used last year to set up the main event of Crown Jewel between Roman Reigns and Paul.

This time, it looks like the social media megastar will be targeting gold again, albeit a different one.

Many believe that this is a setup for Paul to win his first championship in WWE. He has been a huge hit so far, mesmerizing fans with each performance in the ring.

