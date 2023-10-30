Backstage report reveals interesting perception of WWE officials about Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are two of the most promising young stars in WWE today, who have been looking to establish themselves on the main roster.

Theory has seen decent success on the main roster. The former United States Champion even defeated John Cena at WrestleMania earlier this year. Waller, on the other hand, was drafted to SmackDown earlier this year. His current run as the host of 'The Grayson Waller Effect' has reaped appreciation from the fans worldwide. He recently faced Edge in the main event of SmackDown at the famous Madison Square Garden.

Despite their recent success as singles stars, WWE has now decided to put the duo in a tag-team. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was recently asked about how the company viewed the youngsters. He said that the preception backstage was very good. Waller was very easy to work with, as he was able to generate a buzz whenever necessary. Theory, on the other hand, was a reliable heel according to them, who could easily take the heat from the superstar standing across him.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented duo.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller takes a dig at Kevin Owens

Grayson Waller sent a message after the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the show, Waller and his partner Austin Theory were ambushed by Kevin Owens. He took out both of them with a single punch. Waller later took to Twitter, and called the Prizefighter a 'Swamp Donkey'.

"Speaking of Swamp Donkeys #SmackDown," wrote Waller.

Check out Grayson Waller's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Owens is set to face Theory in singles competition during next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

What is your current opinion on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here