Backstage report on how Vince McMahon influenced the latest episode of SmackDown

Vince McMahon and last-minute changes - name a better combination. Admittedly, the reports of McMahon making a flurry of changes are far and fewer in between than pre-July 2022, but they still happen. As per reports, the 23rd June episode of SmackDown faced this.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that SmackDown officially got "Vinced". This means that a lot of changes were made to the show at the last minute.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Smackdown got Vinced tonight. A lot of changes. Smackdown got Vinced tonight. A lot of changes.

It was reported on Fightful Select that a lot of matches and segments were changed. The layout of the show looked completely different than what it was on even Friday Morning - meaning that the changes were made on the day of the show.

WRKD Wrestling had reported that several talents were frustrated by the late changes to the show, and Fightful Select's report confirmed this to be true.

The first noticeable change was when the scheduled and advertised triple threat match between LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch was changed. LA Knight instead faced Rey Mysterio - with the megastar defeating the WWE legend.

There isn't any word yet on whether Vince McMahon's changes applied to the opening segment involving The Usos, but the tag team title unification match was intact.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes