Backstage tension in TNA Wrestling extends to WWE locker room, alleges analyst

WWE is hosting the NXT Great American Bash today with some major matches on the card. The premium live event is also set to feature a contract signing between Joe Hendry, Trick Williams, and Mike Santana ahead of their TNA World Title match at Slammiversary.

Trick Williams shocked the world when he won the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground back in May. WWE Analyst Sam Roberts alleged during the event's pre-show that Williams' being TNA World Champion has led to a lot of backstage tensions in the company. He also stated that those tensions could even extend to World Wrestling Entertainment as well.

"If the TNA roster is mad that Trick Williams is the TNA Champion, shouldn't Trick Williams be mad that the TNA roster is in NXT's house beating NXT stars." [From 34:51 to 35:03]

While talking about Joe Hendry and his intentions of winning back the TNA Title, Roberts added:

"He's gotta do more than believe it's his, he's gotta prove it's his. He's gotta beat a guy for it, he's actually gotta beat two guys for it. He starts that process today with this contract signing. Look I think Joe Hendry has to prove that he is the star that people think that he is. He has to prove that once he gets into the ring after the entrance that he carries with him all the energy that Joe Hendry brings." [From 36:37 to 37:05]

It'll be interesting to see what goes down during the contract signing today at WWE NXT The Great American Bash.

