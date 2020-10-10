Backstage thoughts on Zelina Vega's future in WWE

Zelina Vega has established herself as a valuable wrestler to WWE during her short run in the company. Over the last several years, Zelina Vega has made it her business to find the best place for herself in the company, be it in the ring, or on the mic representing other Superstars.

Baddest business woman you’ll ever see. I am THE hybrid. I do it all and deliver the cheat sheet to you bargain brands. Raw or Smackdown, my hustle is just getting started so watch as I laugh my way to the bank AND to the Women’s Championship 🤑💋 @WWE pic.twitter.com/NAMcFmbgY3 — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 9, 2020

Now, Inside The Ropes (h/t TalkSPORT) are reporting that officials in WWE are very happy with Zelina Vega, with Vince McMahon established as a fan of the Superstar.

Zelina Vega praised for her in-ring and mic work in WWE by officials backstage

As far as her role in WWE, it appears that executives and officials think of her as 'really special' be it as a manager or something else. She has been praised for her work on the mic and is seen as one of the established talkers of the company.

She has even been praised for her work inside the ring as well, especially with her recent feud with Asuka impressing anyone who saw her.

“It’s also said she’s regarded as ‘one of the best talkers in the entire company’ – whatever the gender – and that Vince McMahon is a fan of her. WWE are said to have been very impressed with her recent in-ring work, particularly against Asuka. It’s worth noting that many superstars have praised her work on the microphone, too, and that has also trickled back to management."

Although Zelina Vega initially made her name as the manager of Andrade in NXT, and again on the main roster when they made their way there, she has evolved beyond that role into a Superstar of her own.

Advertisement

In this role, she has function as not only someone's manager, but a great in-ring worker herself, who also happens to be a dynamite on the mic.

Vega appears to be a regular in the ring at the moment and it will be interesting to see how she adapts to that role and evolves herself to fit into it.

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Zelina Vega's real-life partner, Aleister Black, here.