Backstage truth about WWE allegedly 'burying' Jeff Hardy revealed- Report 

What's happening with WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy? The Charismatic Enigma has seemingly been reduced to a glorified jobber as of late. The most recent example happened on RAW when WWE booked him to lose to the returning Jinder Mahal.

There is a lot of speculation going around online about WWE potentially burying Jeff Hardy as his contract might be coming to an end. However, that is far from the truth.

WrestlingNews.co has now revealed several updates regarding Jeff Hardy's WWE status, which provides some much-needed clarification on the trending topic.

A WWE source close to the situation told WrestlingNews.co that Jeff Hardy's contract isn't expiring anytime soon as he still has two more years left on his current WWE deal:

"WrestlingNews.co asked someone at WWE about this and we were told that Hardy has 2 more years left on his deal."

Jeff Hardy revealed during an interview in 2020 that he had signed a new contract with WWE. He was also hoping for his 'No More Words' theme song to return after the company began touring again.

The report noted that a possible change to Jeff Hardy's entrance song is still on the cards. It was also added that WWE is not burying Jeff Hardy and that the current scenario is just the outcome of WWE's talent rotation policy.

Some WWE Superstars will 'be moved to the backburner'

WWE is 'simply rotating talent' around, and WWE will push some of the superstars out of the spotlight. Angel Garza, Nikki Cross, and Humberto Carrillo lost their TV spots due to WWE's latest move.

However, Cross recently returned to action on Main Event and is expected to resume her program with Alexa Bliss soon on RAW:

"We are told that the change of theme music is still in the cards and he is not getting buried. We were told that WWE is simply rotating talent so some people will be moved to the backburner for now. This is essentially what happened with wrestlers like Angel Garza, Nikki Cross, and Humberto Carrillo. After being on the sidelines for months," reported WrestlingNews.co

Jeff Hardy may have been squashed on RAW, but WWE reportedly had no intention of making the former world champion look bad.

The 3-time WWE Champion has had a reasonably decent run over the past year, but it seems like the company is ready to accommodate fresher faces in its programming.

Jinder Mahal's return, along with the debuts of Shanky and Veer, points towards WWE's approach to getting many recent absentees back in the mix.