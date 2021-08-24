Backstage update on Adam Cole's WWE status as The Elite continue to tease his AEW arrival - Reports

On Sunday at NXT TakeOver 36, Adam Cole lost a two-out-of-three fall match to Kyle O'Reilly in what reports suggest is his final match with the black and gold brand. His next destination will either be the WWE main roster or AEW, and it's looking like the latter might be a reality.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Cole has still not signed a new WWE contract as of this weekend. Sources at WWE RAW indicate to Sapp that there are no plans for Cole "in any capacity" tonight.

Cole is also currently streaming on his Twitch channel "TheCHUGS" playing Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, so he's clearly not on the road with the company right now.

More Adam Cole news over at https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa now. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 23, 2021

The Elite continue to drop hints that Adam Cole is AEW-bound

While Adam Cole has been relatively quiet about where we might see him show up next, the same can't be said for his long-time friends in The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Ever since initial reports that Cole's contract with NXT was coming to an end, The Young Bucks have constantly been teasing him jumping ship to AEW by making various ghost references.

For those unaware, when Cole signed with WWE, he was "killed off" on an episode of Being The Elite. Omega joined The Young Bucks today in teasing Cole's AEW arrival by showing a picture from that fateful episode of BTE when he was killed off.

While this is in no way a confirmation that the former NXT Champion is AEW-bound, there is certainly enough information piling up that makes it seem that way.

Do you think we've seen Adam Cole wrestle in his last match in WWE? Do you think he's heading to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

