Backstage update on whether Aleister Black will return to WWE or sign with AEW

Aleister Black was released by WWE last month in a move that came as a big surprise. Black had just returned to WWE television on SmackDown and it looked like there were plans in place for him. Following Black's release, there has been talk that some higher ups in the company saw the move as a mistake and want to bring him back.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Aleister Black's contract situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, it is expected at this point that Aleister Black will sign with AEW:

"They would have to re-sign him…like with Drake Maverick, they did have to re-sign him. Given that he went back to NXT and rather than the main roster makes me think that they probably re-signed him for less money because I know that a lot of guys over the years have then been offered new contracts for far less money and very few of them go back. Maybe they’ll give [Aleister] the same money… everyone’s different, everyone has different wants. Unofficially because you’re not allowed to negotiate, I certainly have heard at one point not many days ago that to expect him in AEW. Officially there’s no deal, there can’t be a deal until the end of August so we’ll see. [WWE does] have exclusive rights to negotiate with him right now as far as legally goes. They could offer less money and if he agrees, he can come back. They can offer the same money, they can offer more money but he is not bound to have to come back. He is released so it has to be all in negotiations," Meltzer said. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

A quick look at Aleister Black's WWE career

Aleister Black signed with WWE in 2016, making his debut against Neville (a.k.a PAC) in a special match at the NXT UK Championship finals. He made his NXT debut soon after and quickly rose up the card after racking up a number of wins. Black eventually defeated Andrade at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans to win the NXT Championship.

In February 2019, Aleister Black made his main roster debut on WWE RAW. Despite a great start to life on the main roster, Black was ultimately lost in the shuffle after Paul Heyman was let go from his position on RAW. A move to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft looked promising but didn't end up leading to much either.

