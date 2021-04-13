What is Bad Bunny's WWE status following WrestleMania 37?

It seems like Bad Bunny's time with WWE has come to an end for now.

Following an incredible tag team match on WrestleMania 37 Saturday, where Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison, WWE aired a vignette involving Triple H and Bad Bunny on Sunday.

Triple H told him that he did amazing at WrestleMania, but it was time for him to go do what he does and handed him a briefcase with a microphone inside. The vignette was made to announce Bad Bunny's musical tour in 2022.

Bad Bunny had an all-time great celebrity match at WrestleMania

Several wrestlers, including Triple H, Randy Orton, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley have showered Bad Bunny with praise following his match at WrestleMania on Saturday.

Orton went as far as to officially call Bad Bunny a WWE Superstar, something the rapper would have very much appreciated.

Bad Bunny went all in for his WWE run. He rented out a home in Orlando in recent months to make sure he could frequently visit the WWE Performance Center in preparation for his match at WrestleMania. Needless to say, it paid off.

Even if Bad Bunny never has another match in WWE, his run from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania will most likely go down as the best celebrity involvement WWE has ever had.

Few celebrities in WWE history have appeared for the company on an almost weekly basis. You can tell Bad Bunny is a lifelong fan and truly respects the business that he's been a part of for the last few months.

Advertisement

While some people might not have been thrilled with his involvement at first, after Saturday night, it would be challenging for anyone in the WWE Universe to deny the impact Bad Bunny made in the company this year.

.@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply ... awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans.

He has truly earned all of our #Respect! pic.twitter.com/vcc1hb51s4 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2021

Are you sad to hear that Bad Bunny's time in WWE is seemingly coming to an end? Would you want to see him back in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.