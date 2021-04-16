Backstage update on Billie Kay's WWE release - Report

Yesterday, WWE released multiple superstars. One name that was unexpected by fans was Billie Kay. Kay has performed for WWE as recently as WrestleMania 37, where she partnered up with Carmella in the women's tag team turmoil match. She has been a fan favorite for her likeability and quick-witted comedy skills.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a lot of WWE talent were also shocked by the release of Billie Kay. It was claimed that Kay was a well-loved member of the locker room, just like her former tag team partner Peyton Royce, who was also released yesterday.

The report also stated that backstage in WWE, producer Kevin Dunn wasn't a fan of Billie Kay, despite her popularity in the locker room and with fans. Fightful claims that Dunn didn't "get" Billie Kay, and saw a ceiling for her in the company. It is currently unknown whether this was a reason for her release from WWE.

Billie Kay released a thoughtful statement following her WWE release

Taking to Twitter following the news of her WWE release, Billie Kay shared a lengthy statement. She thanked the WWE locker room. She also reflected on the achievements she has had in WWE, and gave thanks to her fans.

Billie Kay also dedicated a sweet message to her former tag team partner Peyton Royce, saying:

"And thank you to my life partner, Cassie. Our journey started together and it's only fitting that it ends together. I love you, I'm beyond proud of you and I'm with you forever."

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Other names who were released by WWE yesterday include Samoa Joe, Tucker, Mickie James and others.

What do you see next for Billie Kay? Share your thoughts in the comments below.