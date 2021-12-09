Backstage update on Candice LeRae's WWE future - Reports

When exactly is Candice LeRae's WWE contract expiring?

Last night on NXT 2.0, it's likely that Johnny Gargano made his final appearance for WWE as he addressed the NXT Universe about his future before being jumped by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air.

With Mr. Gargano no longer under a WWE contract by the end of this week, all eyes will go on his wife, Candice LeRae. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is currently pregnant but is still under contract with the company until spring of 2023, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

What is the future of Candice LeRae in WWE?

As for Candice LeRae's future with WWE, Sean Ross Sapp reports that there hasn't been much discussion internally about signing LeRae to a new contract right now, citing that WWE usually waits until closer to the expiration date to engage in further discussion.

There have been recent reports that WWE may choose to freeze Candice LeRae's current contract to extend her stay with the company, but Sapp states that the subject "hasn't been broached internally."

By the time Candice LeRae is ready to return to the ring, the landscape of WWE NXT could look very different. LeRae is so talented, however, that she will be able to fit in wherever the company places her for the duration of her deal.

Regardless of what happens with Candice LeRae's contract in 2022, it will be interesting to see where her husband Johnny Gargano is wrestling at that point next year. We'll find out soon enough.

