Backstage updates on Charlotte Flair-Becky Lynch confrontation on SmackDown - Reports

Following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was reported that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a backstage confrontation with one another. According to a report from Fightful, things didn't go accordingly to plan.

PWInsider also reported that the heated exchange between the two was caused after Charlotte made "Becky Lynch look bad" by throwing down the title when it wasn't called for in the script.

However, Fightful have reported that the original script involved Lynch grabbing and taking the title away from Charlotte Flair and bragging about being "Becky Two Belts" before Sonya Deville could intervene.

Apparently, Deville would've ordered Lynch to hand her title to Flair. But the report suggests that Flair didn't agree to this and was even explicitly told to stay on course.

In the aftermath of the segment, it was reported that there was an altercation backstage with a lot of shouting involved and Flair claimed that the dropping of the title wasn’t planned, but happened accidentally.

The Queen was also further told to leave the venue before the end of Lynch’s dark match in order to avoid any sort of confrontation between the two women.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged their respective titles on SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged their respective championships on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. At Crown Jewel, Lynch defended the SmackDown Women's Title in a three-way match against both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

However, prior to Crown Jewel 2021, Lynch and Flair were both traded to different brands and it was somewhat expected that WWE would have the pair exchange championships following their show in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read

On SmackDown, Flair also got into a brawl with Sasha Banks after the exchange and it is expected that the two women will engage in a long-term feud going forward.

It will be interesting to note if Charlotte Flair will be punished for her actions by WWE.

Edited by Arjun