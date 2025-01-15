Backstage update on Joe Hendry appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Exclusive)

It's the WWE Royal Rumble season, and fans are looking forward to surprise entrants in the upcoming Men's and Women's Rumble Matches. Speaking of surprise entrants, there's speculation that Joe Hendry will pop up in the 30-man gimmick match on February 1.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on a potential Joe Hendry appearance in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"No. Nothing I have heard; not to say that's not gonna happen. I think we spoke about this on the on the show before. He's kind of cooled a little bit. Maybe that's by design, but that wouldn't make any sense to me. So I don't expect him to be one of one of the 30 in the Rumble; no!" [From 44:17 onwards]

Joe Hendry was one of the biggest surprises WWE NXT pulled off in 2024. The TNA star showed up on the brand during a 25-man Battle Royal in June last year. He was eventually cornered by other competitors before being thrown over the top rope.

Hendry spent the next several weeks making sporadic appearances on NXT. He also teamed up with Trick Williams before main-eventing against Ethan Page at NXT No Mercy 2024.

It remains to be seen if The Global Hero will appear at Royal Rumble 2025.

