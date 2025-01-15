  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Joe Hendry
  • Backstage update on Joe Hendry appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Exclusive)

Backstage update on Joe Hendry appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 15, 2025 10:07 GMT
Joe Hendry makes his entrance at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 (Image via WWE.com)
Joe Hendry competed at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024. [Image via WWE.com]

It's the WWE Royal Rumble season, and fans are looking forward to surprise entrants in the upcoming Men's and Women's Rumble Matches. Speaking of surprise entrants, there's speculation that Joe Hendry will pop up in the 30-man gimmick match on February 1.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on a potential Joe Hendry appearance in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"No. Nothing I have heard; not to say that's not gonna happen. I think we spoke about this on the on the show before. He's kind of cooled a little bit. Maybe that's by design, but that wouldn't make any sense to me. So I don't expect him to be one of one of the 30 in the Rumble; no!" [From 44:17 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

Joe Hendry was one of the biggest surprises WWE NXT pulled off in 2024. The TNA star showed up on the brand during a 25-man Battle Royal in June last year. He was eventually cornered by other competitors before being thrown over the top rope.

Hendry spent the next several weeks making sporadic appearances on NXT. He also teamed up with Trick Williams before main-eventing against Ethan Page at NXT No Mercy 2024.

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen if The Global Hero will appear at Royal Rumble 2025.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी