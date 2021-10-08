“This is just a bump in the road” - Backstage update on NXT 2.0's disappointing demo figures - Reports

WWE's rebranding of NXT 2.0 hasn't improved the demos the company was hoping for.

In an effort to attract a younger audience, the company killed off the Black and Gold brand in favor of NXT 2.0. While the viewership and demo started out strong, the numbers have tapered off quite a bit in the last couple of weeks, and those within WWE aren't too thrilled by that at the moment.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast took to social media this morning to reveal that he spoke with a source regarding NXT 2.0's current direction and where their current expectations lie.

"[This] is all to bring a younger viewer who is connected with pop culture & trends. Needless to say, the demo numbers are disappointing but we are hopeful this is just a bump in the road," Zarian's source stated.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian Spoke to a source this morning regarding NXT's direction & what the expectations are."The is all to bring a new younger viewer who is connected with pop culture & trends. Needless to say, the demo numbers are disappointing but we are hopeful this is just a bump in the road" Spoke to a source this morning regarding NXT's direction & what the expectations are."The is all to bring a new younger viewer who is connected with pop culture & trends. Needless to say, the demo numbers are disappointing but we are hopeful this is just a bump in the road" https://t.co/M9fpl8oXsL

WWE NXT 2.0's median age this week was 62

To further elaborate on these figures, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed that the median age for NXT 2.0 this week was 62, which is higher than any WWE show has placed in a number of months.

While the company is hopeful that this is, in fact, a "bump in the road," WWE must be careful not to immediately change course from what they are trying to build in order to attract a younger audience.

Consistently good content every Tuesday will be the key to attracting the younger demographic that the brand currently seeks, but that's not going to happen overnight. For Vince McMahon's promotion right now, patience and consistency must be key.

Also Read

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Median age for NXT last night was 62, the highest for any WWE show at least in recent months.Are women watching NXT less than before? Yes, at least within 18-49 (I don't have F2+ data), but that predates the "2.0" relaunch.📝 Full report is up now: patreon.com/posts/57089093 Median age for NXT last night was 62, the highest for any WWE show at least in recent months.Are women watching NXT less than before? Yes, at least within 18-49 (I don't have F2+ data), but that predates the "2.0" relaunch.📝 Full report is up now: patreon.com/posts/57089093 https://t.co/I3gKoc5Jjz

What are your thoughts on NXT 2.0's issues attracting a younger audience? What do you think the company should do to improve these numbers? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Will NXT 2.0 eventually attract a younger demographic? Yes No 2 votes so far