Backstage update on NXT's Kona Reeves - Reports

The WWE Universe hasn't seen NXT's Kona Reeves in quite some time. So, where exactly has he been? And when will he be back? Some information has now come to light regarding Reeves' current situation.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kona Reeves hasn't been on NXT television in over 15 months due to a surgery he's been recovering from.

However, according to SRS, the good news for Kona Reeves is that he is back in the WWE Performance Center and is "more than good to go" as it comes to being ready to return to NXT television when called upon.

Thank you for the greatest 7 years of my life!!! We are just getting started #30 https://t.co/RlxSiCGGbO — ? (@KonaReevesWWE) June 5, 2021

Kona Reeves is ready to return to WWE NXT when called upon

While Kona Reeves could be returning to WWE NXT in the near future, it's likely he won't return as the character that the WWE Universe saw previously before he disappeared from NXT television.

It's being said that Kona Reeves has been making creative pitches to NXT management for a "significant character change" compared to previous iterations of Reeves' character that has been seen on the black and gold brand over the last few years.

Kona Reeves has also reportedly been given high praise from guest coaches at the WWE Performance Center, citing him as someone they have enjoyed working with during their time at the facility.

While it's unknown when Reeves will return to NXT television, it's clear that upon his return, we will likely see him portrayed as a new character with a fresh coat of paint going forward.

I Do What I Have To Do To Survive!! And I Hope You Do To!! — ? (@KonaReevesWWE) June 4, 2021

Are you looking forward to Kona Reeves' eventual return to WWE NXT? What gimmick would you like to see him have upon his return? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

