Backstage update on plans for the 2020 WWE Draft

WWE have had to make a lot of changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as have other businesses during these tough times. WWE are now hosting their shows at the WWE Performance Center and behind closed doors thanks to the outbreak. The company also released a number of Superstars and other staff at the start of the outbreak to deal with the financial implications. Several Superstars have also been forced to stay at home because of the situation. The 2020 WWE Draft has also been affected.

Thanks to Fightful Select, we now know that WWE have also had to repeated change plans for the 2020 WWE Draft. According to the report by Fightful Select, WWE have had to change plans for the Draft multiple times already. The WWE Draft was initially planned for the end of August but was then forced to be pushed back to September and then October.

Fightful also reported that the person who had originally told them about the story in June told them that WWE had told their broadcast partners about their plans for the WWE Draft as well as about Live Events. However, due to the pandemic, Live Events have been canceled for the foreseeable future. Plans for the Draft have reportedly also been changed on multiple occasions.

Fightful's report also stated that they had no update regarding when the WWE Draft would take place and which brands would be involved. The reported also emphasized that the brand split is here to stay and we will not see it ending any time soon.

What happened in the 2019 WWE Draft

The 2019 WWE Draft took place in October of last year. The 2019 Draft saw Becky Lynch picked at #1 by RAW followed by Roman Reigns at #2 who went to the blue brand. The OC were drafted by RAW at #3 which Bray Wyatt moved from RAW to SmackDown as the #4 pick. The #5 pick saw Drew McIntyre remain on RAW.

Other big moves saw Randy Orton moving to RAW and Sasha Banks and Braun Strowman moving over to the blue brand.

