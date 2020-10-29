Backstage update on plans for the mysterious masked figure at WWE's NXT Halloween Havoc

As has been reported earlier, a person dressed in black and disguised with a Scream movie mask made two appearances on this week's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the original plan for the segments were quite different, and had to be changed up thanks to WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell being placed in quarantine for COVID-19.

Backstage update on original plans for WWE's NXT Halloween Havoc

The first match of the night at WWE's NXT Halloween Havoc was the one that took place between Johnny Gargano and the North American Champion Damian Priest. Unfortunately, during the match, Damian Priest saw his North American title reign come to an abrupt and premature end in WWE.

The Devil's Playground matchup saw an interference by a figure wearing a scream mask. The figure attacked Priest and then gave Johnny Gargano a tombstone to hit Priest with. Gargano used it and was able to win the North American title as a result. It was the second time that he has won that Championship.

The second time the masked person showed up was during the Candice LeRae's match later in the night. Candice LeRae faced Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. The masked figure came in to assist her, but unfortunately, was unable to do anything as Shotzi Blackheart took her out. As a result, Io Shirai retained her Championship.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was for Indi Hartwell to do a run-in during the main event NXT Women's Championship match. The plans were changed due to Hartwell being placed under quarantine due to COVID-19. She was among the WWE stars who were placed under the 14-day quarantine after a coach in WWE tested positive during the recent outbreak.

Meltzer added that Hartwell was the only WWE Superstar booked for Halloween Havoc, who could not show up thanks to COVID-19.

Thus, as a result, she was replaced by the mysterious masked figure on this week's show. It's still not clear how WWE will proceed with the storyline on the next show.