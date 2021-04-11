Backstage update on more changes to the WWE RAW commentary team - Reports 

Wrestling Inc reported earlier today that Tom Phillips will be replaced on commentary on WWE Monday Night RAW from Monday, April 12. Adnan Virk will be the man to replace Phillips in the hot seat, and Corey Graves will now reportedly also be making the move over to RAW.

According to a report by Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men podcast, Graves will be replacing Samoa Joe over on RAW to make up the three-man team of Byron Saxton, Graves, and Virk.

There are also now reports from WrestlingInc that confirm Tom Phillips has been pulled from commentary for WrestleMania weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. As of writing, there is no update on who will be replacing Phillips on the team for RAW at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Samoa Joe returning to action in WWE?

While Graves' move over to WWE RAW opens up a seat in the commentary booth on SmackDown, many fans will be questioning whether or not this means that Samoa Joe is ready to return to action.

The former NXT Champion has been on the sidelines for more than a year and recently headed back down the NXT to interview many of his former colleagues ahead of their TakeOver matches.

Joe is a very versatile wrestler and has proved that he can work on a mic, behind a desk, or even in the ring. However, it's questionable as to whether or not his talent is wasted on commentary if he has been cleared to return.

The Samoan Submission Machine could be heading to SmackDown to partner Michael Cole after SmackDown opted for a two-man team.

Corey Graves has been a strong man on the mic over the past few years and since Virk will need to adapt to the WWE environment, the former NXT Tag Team Champion is the perfect man to have by his side.