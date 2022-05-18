Backstage update regarding the split of Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Dominik and Rey Mysterio returned last night on WWE RAW to assist Mustafa Ali against The Miz, Theory, and the man who took the Mysterios off RAW in the first place, Veer Mahaan.

With Rey and Dominik Mysterio seemingly locked into a feud with Veer, it appears that plans to break up the father and son duo are once again on hold.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the return of the Mysterios on Monday night RAW. Stating that WWE had planned to split up the father and son tag team "three or four times" already.

"There’s been a lot of talk of splitting them up for like months…even when Aaliyah was around," Dave Meltzer said. "When they were doing the tension between Rey and Dominik all the time and then they just dropped the ball every single time and they would forget about it and everything. They probably set up the split like three or four times."

Rey Mysterio was off WWE television to get stem cell therapy

Rey Mysterio hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania 38, where Veer Mahaan took him out in his long-awaited debut.

While the initial plan was to let Dominik run on his own without his father, Meltzer believes WWE realized that Rey's son wouldn't be able to survive in the company on his own right now.

"I know that they were told this time when Rey took the time off to get stem cell [therapy] and they did the injury angle with Dominik that ‘you know, we’re gonna have Dominik go on his own,’ which they have said before that they were gonna do that," Dave Meltzer continued. "But the problem is that Dominik on his own is gonna be dead. Rey will always be over because he’s Rey Mysterio but I don’t know that they will ever really do anything with him because between the size and the age." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

With Dominik and Rey Mysterio returning to Monday Night RAW last night, it will be interesting to see how their feud continues with Veer Mahaan. Are the Mysterios finally on a collision course to be split up in the months to come? We'll find out soon enough.

