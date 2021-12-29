Backstage update on Veer coming to RAW - Reports

Veer is coming to WWE RAW...eventually. In the WWE Draft, Veer Mahaan was split from Jinder Mahal and Shanky, leaving him behind on WWE RAW. There's just one problem. Since October, he hasn't shown up on that brand beyond the weekly vignettes. So what exactly is going on with Veer?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, while he hasn't appeared on RAW since the WWE Draft, he's been backstage at the show. Veer has also wrestled several matches on Main Event in recent months.

Sapp also stated that there were reportedly "no significant creative plans" for Veer when these vignettes started back in October. While he's uncertain if this has changed, sources within WWE have told him they see the "comedic nature" of the vignettes being aired for so long.

Why did WWE split Veer from Jinder Mahal and Shanky?

When it comes to why Veer was separated from Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the WWE Draft, Sapp reports that there was no real reason for it. He reports that some people in the company believed they would eventually be reunited on SmackDown.

WWE officials do seem to believe that Veer has a higher upside than Shanky. This may be why they chose to split the trio during the Draft. So, for the time being, it appears that Veer will continue to be played off a running joke on WWE until they finally decide it's time to debut him.

The question is, will the weekly response to his vignettes on social media correlate to an actual response from the WWE Universe when he finally debuts?

WWE may have let this bit go on for a little too long. Hopefully, it doesn't affect Veer and he wins over the crowd when he does eventually debut.

Edited by Arjun

