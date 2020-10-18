Goldberg was supposed to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. However, the match got changed after Reigns decided to take time off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Goldberg ended up defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman instead with Strowman pinning the former WCW star to win the title.

Goldberg was recently spotted on one of the screens in the WWE ThunderDome on the last episode of SmackDown. Goldberg had taken to Instagram before SmackDown to announce that he would be appearing, saying he had an interest in the Universal Championship match.

A number of other WWE Superstars were also spotted on the screens of the ThunderDome during the season premiere of SmackDown. These include WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Keith Lee and 16-time world champion Ric Flair. We also saw Birdie and Brie Bella appear during the segment with Daniel Bryan.

Vince McMahon's thoughts on Goldberg

Inside The Ropes have given us an update on Goldberg in a recent report. According to ITR, their sources have told them that Goldberg's appearance on the season premiere of SmackDown was done to boost ratings. They also said that this could be designed to set to motion a possible angle from Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

ITR's report also had details on Vince McMahon's opinion of Goldberg. The report stated that Vince McMahon is a firm believer in the name recognition and value Goldberg brings to the table and plans to continue using him for the near future:

We’re also told “Vince McMahon couldn’t care less what anyone thinks about him using Goldberg” and the head honcho still believes there is value in the Goldberg name. One might argue that lessens every time the 53-year-old performs, but McMahon appears locked in to use Goldberg for a few years yet. H/T: ITRWrestling

Goldberg would also have been used at the cancelled Saudi Arabia show originally set for next month.

You can check out the original report from Inside The Ropes HERE.