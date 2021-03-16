Backstage update on WWE NXT moving to Tuesdays - Reports

It certainly sounds like WWE NXT is moving to Tuesdays following WrestleMania in April if the latest reports on the subject are correct.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, several WWE sources have confirmed that NXT will, in fact, air on the USA Network Tuesday, April 13, following this year's Show of Shows.

While WWE still hasn't publicly commented on NXT's move to Tuesday, Johnson reports that WWE's production calendar lists the April 13 date for NXT. This all seems like a formality at this point, and the sooner WWE makes an official announcement, the better.

𝑬𝒎𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒆

𝑻𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒂𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒚



𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔, 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒂𝒘𝒏

𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒎𝒆, 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒉𝒆'𝒔 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒆#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tGId9xYRTQ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 14, 2021

WWE's production calendar confirms NXT's move to Tuesdays following WrestleMania

While Johnson couldn't confirm if the move to Tuesdays will be permanent, there is enough evidence to believe that this is the plan between WWE and the USA Network.

Some detractors argue that the move to Tuesdays for WWE NXT is no longer necessary since NHL hockey will be airing on ESPN this fall. Still, those people fail to understand that the NHL is just like the NFL, NBA, and other major sports leagues contracted to numerous networks every season to air their content.

NHL airing games through ESPN doesn't mean Wednesday night hockey won't stay with NBC and air on the USA Network this fall. WWE getting out ahead of this and moving nights months before being forced to is the right move for all involved.

This will also effectively end the Wednesday night war and allow wrestling fans to no longer feel like they have to choose between AEW and NXT.

Now fans can watch both shows on different nights and allow them to see a nice increase in both viewership and ratings when the shows aren't eating into each other.

Advertisement

The only loser in this equation right now would be IMPACT Wrestling, who should move to Thursdays as soon as humanly possible. The people who own IMPACT also own AXS TV, so a change of nights shouldn't be too difficult for them to pull off.

What do you think about WWE NXT moving to Tuesdays? Are you happy that the Wednesday Night War is seemingly coming to an end? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.