Backstage update on WWE's future in the Amway Center

WWE struck a deal with the Amway Center earlier this year in August, making it the home of the WWE ThunderDome. The ThunderDome made its debut on the 21st on August with both fans and Superstars commenting about the technical achievement of it. However, we don't know how long WWE will continue to host shows from the Amway Center and a recent report says that WWE may move as soon as December.

Could WWE leave the Amway Center soon?

WrestleVotes recently gave us an update regarding the future of the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center. According to the report, WWE could leave the Amway Center by the 1st of December. The report also stated that venues in Texas, North Carolina and Illinois were recently discussed. WWE are also looking for an arena which can hold the weight of the ThunderDome set up as well as the power requirements, so a newer venue may be preferred:

ThunderDome update: source states WWE is set to leave the Amway Center by the 1st of December. Arenas in North Carolina, Texas & Illinois were discussed over the weekend. WWE needs to find a spot where NO team plays + able to house the weight & power requirements of the setup.

A newer arena is preferred as the weight of the ThunderDome won’t work with older buildings. Also, a major travel hub is needed as talent will be flying in and out each week. Not the easiest combination of things to find. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 26, 2020

WWE's original deal with the Amway Center started in August and ran up until November. However, it is believed that WWE and the Amway Center came to terms about extending the contract through for one additional month.

According to reports, WWE are looking at the possibilty of having outdoor shows.

Over the past week or so, WWE assembled a small team to figure out if running TV from outdoors venues would be fesisble once the ThunderDome contract expires. Idea is both SD & RAW would be in same location each week. Southern states with good weather is the preference. All TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2020

A report from WrestleVotes stated that if WWE does manage to host outdoor shows, RAW and SmackDown would be hosted from the same location. WWE would also prefer to house the show in one of the southern states because of the warmer weather.