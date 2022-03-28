×
Create
Notifications

Backstage update on WWE's plans for WrestleMania Saturday -- Reports

Surprising update on WWE WrestleMania plans
Surprising update on WWE WrestleMania plans
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 28, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Rumors

Latest reports suggest that WWE currently has no fixed plans for the main event of WrestleMania Saturday.

There were talks about the SmackDown Women's Championship match potentially closing the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, there were also reports about the KO Show featuring iconic "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as a guest will be the main event of Saturday's show.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the company is still uncertain about the actual plans for the night. As per the latest information, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey will be the night's final match.

However, the veteran insisted that the SmackDown Women's Championship could be a co-main event. The promotion is internally discussing the idea of letting Kevin Owens and Steve Austin close the show.

"I haven't checked since…when did I last check on this…Wednesday, I think. And Ronda and Charlotte Flair was still – I mean it'll be the quote' main event' either way unless they change their mind, which like this week could happen 10 times. But it was still to go on last. But I know there's been talk of the Austin thing going on last," said Meltzer.(H/T WrestleTalk)
#StoneCold @FightOwensFight has arrived ... and that's the bottom line because KO said so!@steveaustinBSR https://t.co/3n9YY8yxgv

Three big title matches are confirmed for WWE WrestleMania Saturday

So far, WWE has confirmed three huge title matches for the first night of WrestleMania 38. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will look to defend her gold against Bianca Belair. The latter missed the show last week after it was confirmed that she had sustained an injury following Lynch's brutal assault.

As mentioned above, Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Lastly, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will look to dethrone The Usos with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line.

#SmackDown #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE and @RondaRousey both have the same goal in mind heading into #WrestleMania 38:Tap. Her. Out.@WrestleMania streams LIVE Sat. 4/2 and Sun. 4/3 at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! https://t.co/8hZLdZiWVT

Interestingly, WWE moved AJ Styles vs. Edge to WrestleMania Saturday after originally announcing the match for Sunday night. However, they quietly moved the match back to Night Two, with Michael Cole confirming the same on SmackDown last week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Can we see more changes to the card as we inch closer to WrestleMania 38? Stay tuned to find out more details.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी