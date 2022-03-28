Backstage update on WWE's plans for WrestleMania Saturday -- Reports

Latest reports suggest that WWE currently has no fixed plans for the main event of WrestleMania Saturday.

There were talks about the SmackDown Women's Championship match potentially closing the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, there were also reports about the KO Show featuring iconic "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as a guest will be the main event of Saturday's show.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the company is still uncertain about the actual plans for the night. As per the latest information, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey will be the night's final match.

However, the veteran insisted that the SmackDown Women's Championship could be a co-main event. The promotion is internally discussing the idea of letting Kevin Owens and Steve Austin close the show.

"I haven't checked since…when did I last check on this…Wednesday, I think. And Ronda and Charlotte Flair was still – I mean it'll be the quote' main event' either way unless they change their mind, which like this week could happen 10 times. But it was still to go on last. But I know there's been talk of the Austin thing going on last," said Meltzer.(H/T WrestleTalk)

Three big title matches are confirmed for WWE WrestleMania Saturday

So far, WWE has confirmed three huge title matches for the first night of WrestleMania 38. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will look to defend her gold against Bianca Belair. The latter missed the show last week after it was confirmed that she had sustained an injury following Lynch's brutal assault.

As mentioned above, Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Lastly, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will look to dethrone The Usos with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line.

Interestingly, WWE moved AJ Styles vs. Edge to WrestleMania Saturday after originally announcing the match for Sunday night. However, they quietly moved the match back to Night Two, with Michael Cole confirming the same on SmackDown last week.

Can we see more changes to the card as we inch closer to WrestleMania 38? Stay tuned to find out more details.

Edited by Pratik Singh