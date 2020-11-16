Backstage update on Zelina Vega's WWE release

Zelina Vega was released from her WWE contract earlier this week. It is believed that WWE made the decision to let her go because she refused to give up her Twitch channel.

Hey @Zelina_VegaWWE Thanks for standing strong for labor solidarity. I support you. Please email me PresidentCarteris@sagaftra.org https://t.co/tYEiiFhB9S — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) November 14, 2020

Vega has been contacted by both Andrew and Gabrielle Carteris (president of SAG-AFTRA) following her release.

Update on Zelina Vega's WWE release

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about Zelina Vega's release from WWE. Meltzer said that Vega was probably making more money from Twitch than from her WWE deal. Here's what Dave Meltzer had to say:

The situation, when you look at it, the nature of what was going down and how everything happened and the economics of the situation is that ultimately, this is what had to happen. There was no other way out because she was making more money on her stuff than she was on her WWE deal. So it would be foolish to give the stuff up and then WWE would have to then fire her and she knows that you know, even if she was maybe disappointed about it. They said if you don't do it, you're fired, so she had to give it up. She didn't give it up so she was fired, so that was the story. There was, from her standpoint, I mean I know there are some people who are kind of doing a thing like 'well, she chose Twitch above WWE' but it's like if you're making more money from Twitch than WWE then why would you... you know what I mean? Why would you make that decision when you can keep your Twitch and she will get paid for 90 days and when that 90 days is up, she going to go somewhere and she will probably get the same if not more money somewhere else.

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

As mentioned by Dave Meltzer, Zelina Vega has a 90-day non-compete clause following her release. After that she will be free to sign for another promotion. Both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW could be interested in signing her.

