Backstage video shows what AJ Styles did after WWE SmackDown went off the air

The WWE Universe was thrilled to see AJ Styles return on SmackDown last week, but little did everyone know that The Phenomenal One has another surprise in store.

The former WWE Champion returned on SmackDown for the first time since late September. He made a surprise appearance in the show's closing moments to help Randy Orton and LA Knight against The Bloodline.

However, Styles pulled off a substantial twist seconds later when he attacked LA Knight in the middle of the ring while The Viper looked on. The Phenomenal One then walked out of the ring and headed backstage, crossing Roman Reigns, whom he had attacked a few minutes earlier, on the ramp.

His actions were widely dubbed as a "heel turn" by fans, and a recent video on WWE's official Instagram channel has added to the debate. The footage shows Styles walking backstage, seething with anger but without a hint of remorse over his attack on Knight.

A WWE personnel also requested Styles' comments backstage on his return and subsequent swerve, but he refused to answer. The Phenomenal One looked in no mood to justify his actions.

You can watch the full video below:

Styles' return has added another massive threat to Roman Reigns, who is already involved in a title feud with Randy Orton on SmackDown. It is worth noting that Knight has continued his rivalry with The Bloodline, too, and continues to remain in the title picture.

He seemingly replaced Styles in the championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, potentially explaining Styles' attack on SmackDown.

WWE fans impressed with AJ Styles' new look on SmackDown

One of the most significant talking points from AJ Styles' surprise return on SmackDown saw fans in awe of his transition. Viewers unanimously hailed Styles for looking "jacked" upon return, comparing him to Randy Orton, who also returned with a ripped physique.

The latest exchange between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles has seemingly set the stage for a massive title feud in the weeks leading up to Royal Rumble. There have been several shouts for a potential Fatal 4-Way Championship match, which could considerably threaten The Tribal Chief's historical reign.