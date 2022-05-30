Reported WWE backstage reaction to ﻿Tony Khan's Money in the Bank comment

Tony Khan recently took a massive shot at WWE to move the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event to another venue. The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium on July 2, but will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, people within WWE were furious with the AEW owner's comments, although none of their names were mentioned.

“Certain people in WWE were furious, although no names were mentioned as to who exactly that was. Khan was happy to joke about WWE’s recent decision to move locations for WWE’s Money In The Bank show," said Alvarez. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

In a social media post, Tony Khan poked fun at WWE for the move and stated that he broke the news to UFC President Dana White. The MMA promotion will also be holding an event that same day at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here is what Khan wrote in the tweet:

“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including great visits with fans + media, a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with Warner Brothers Discovery leadership, dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM,” Khan tweeted. “Today: AEW Rampage on TNT!”

Khan mocked WWE again by adding that it was a genius move to try to take on the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week.

Why did WWE move Money in the Bank to another venue?

Last year, SummerSlam was held at the Allegiant Stadium with an announced attendance of 51,326. During the show, it was revealed that WWE would be returning to the venue to host this year's Money in the Bank. Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes was featured in advertisements for the show.

However, due to poor ticket sales, the company had to move Money in the Bank to a smaller venue. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were involved in promotional materials for the show, but have since been removed. It'd be surprising if The Tribal Chief doesn't compete on the show.

