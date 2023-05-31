Bad Bunny allegedly pushed WWE to hire back 44-year-old former champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick recently spoke about how Bad Bunny and Damian Priest were instrumental in getting him back to the company as a trainer.

Bad Bunny created ripples when he debuted at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team match with Damian Priest going up against The Miz and John Morrison. The music sensation was involved with WWE, making special appearances from time to time. His biggest match came earlier this year at Backlash when he defeated Priest in a San Juan Street Fight in Puerto Rico.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast, Kendrick recalled getting in touch with Bunny when the rapper was in Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards. He mentioned that they bonded while training, and the 29-year-old music sensation may have played a role in getting Brian back in a training capacity.

"So the way I got involved was when he had his tag match at WrestleMania Tampa. When he was doing the Grammys out in LA, I had access to a ring. He wanted to continue to train, he'd already been training in Orlando with Drew Gulak, Adam Pearce and I know there were some Luchadors that helped him out as well... I just met him when he came out for the Grammys and we clicked. At least what I thought the training should be, I think he liked what I thought the training should be. And that was it. That's how I got brought back. I think it was through his and Damian Priest's insistence because we had a nice working relationship." [7:36 - 8:25]

Kendrick feels Bad Bunny is a "natural showman"

During the same conversation, the former Cruiserweight Champion also detailed how Bad Bunny actually understood the business well.

He stated that the rapper threw some great punches, sometimes better than the full-time wrestlers.

"Man, I think he throws some pretty good punches. There's a lot of wrestlers that can't throw punches. Like them won't throw them in the match, because they can't throw them good. And I think Bunny throws a punch and you can feel his intent behind it. And that's what matters... His timing, his camera awareness. I think he was a natural showman." [8:47 - 9:11]

While Bunny is just a part-time wrestler, he still remains a major attraction in WWE and has managed to earn the respect of fellow superstars and fans with his incredible performances.

