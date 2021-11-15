'I wanted something, you know, adrenaline' – Bad Bunny on how desperately he needed WWE during the pandemic

In an interview with The Daily Show, former WWE 24/7 Champion, Bad Bunny, revealed how he needed WWE during the pandemic.

The Puerto Rican rapper admitted that he enjoyed the whole process of how things unfolded in WWE. Bad Bunny added that he had dropped three albums at the time but wasn't able to host any concert performances, hence, the rapper needed something for his adrenaline rush:

“Enjoyed the whole process, I needed it with the whole pandemic and all that stuff. I dropped three albums but had no concert performances. I wanted something, you know, adrenaline." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Bad Bunny further revealed the story of how he joined WWE. In the past, Bunny's music videos have featured notable WWE icons and legends.

According to him, WWE must have watched his music videos, where he was seen collaborating with the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Ric Flair.

“I had been collaborating with wrestlers in my videos, like Stone Cold [Steve Austin] and Ric Flair. So, I think they started to watch that and said, ‘Who is this guy working with [wrestlers]?'”

Check out Bad Bunny's interview with Trevor Noah below:

Bad Bunny’s career in WWE caught the attention of the mainstream audience

During his time with WWE, Bad Bunny won the WWE 24/7 Championship with the help of his ally, Damian Priest, against Akira Tozawa on the February 15 episode of RAW.

Bunny and Priest began feuding with The Miz and John Morrison. The feud reached its peak when the latter vandalized Bad Bunny’s Bugatti, which then led to a match at WrestleMania 37.

Despite mixed feelings within the wrestling community, Bunny proved everyone wrong and stood out in the match. He ended up defeating The Miz and Morrison in a tag team match along with Priest.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania, a video was shown to the audience. Triple H was seen praising Bad Bunny for his good work but told him to get back to the music world and continue his career. Triple H also announced Bad Bunny’s 2022 concert tour at the end of the video.

