"I love seeing celebrities in wrestling" – Former Tag Team Champion on Bad Bunny in WWE

Current NXT UK star Mark Andrews spoke about the impact celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have in the WWE.

With WrestleMania season in full swing, it's time for the best to face off on WWE's biggest stage. Another aspect of Mania, since its inception, is celebrities getting involved at the event. From Wendy Richter to Floyd Mayweather and Mickey Rourke, mainstream inclusions at WrestleMania bring more eyes to the show.

One famous individual who took to wrestling as a natural is pop star Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican performer wowed and surprised WWE crowds with his in-ring ability and dedication to the art of wrestling. Speaking on his podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, Mark Andrews praised Bad Bunny for his moves in the ring:

"The stuff he's been doing is actually awesome, and I always pop more when I see him pulling out something that's actually impressive, like a Canadian destroyer or a top rope crossbody, because he isn't a wrestler, but he's giving his best go and he's actually gonna smash it. So I love it, I love seeing celebrities in wrestling, and I know when I was younger, you know, as a kid before I was part of the industry, you know, I loved it then as well. I thought it was awesome." (from 29:52 to 30:09)

Bunny's willingness to perform was seen at the Royal Rumble when he took an F5 from Brock Lesnar.

Bad Bunny stole the show at WrestleMania 37

When Bad Bunny was booked for a match at WrestleMania last year, many were skeptical and unconvinced.

However, with Damian Priest as his tag team partner, his showdown against John Morrison & The Miz exceeded all expectations, with the music star performing some incredible moves both in and out of the ring.

The multi-time Grammy award winner proved that he's more than capable of holding his own in a WWE ring.

