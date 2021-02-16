Bad Bunny becomes the new WWE 24/7 Champion on Monday Night RAW

Bad Bunny won his first piece of championship gold as a WWE Superstar. The world-famous rapper pinned Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion, moments after Tozawa pinned former champion R-Truth. This is Bad Bunny's first reign as the 24/7 Champion.

A few days before his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live, rapper Bad Bunny won the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night RAW. The rapper was backstage with his good friend and fellow Puerto Rican, Damian Priest. The duo were in the middle of an interview when they were rudely interrupted by Akira Tozawa, who had just pinned R-Truth to become an eight-time 24/7 Champion.

Things didn't end well for Tozawa, as he was taken out by Damian Priest following his victory. This allowed Bad Bunny to take advantage of the situation and pin Tozawa for his first official title win and his first official victory.

R-Truth is fine with Bad Bunny being the new WWE 24/7 Champion

R-Truth's name has become synonymous with the WWE 24/7 Championship. This comes as no surprise considering the fact that he is a 49-time 24/7 Champion. However, Truth does not seem to be too bothered by the fact that he lost his "baby" to Akira Tozawa, who eventually lost the title to Bad Bunny.

Instead, R-Truth is feeling quite fine about losing the title and even requested Bad Bunny to take care of it. The reason being that the 24/7 Championship will be getting some publicity when Bad Bunny makes his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Despite losing the title, R-Truth plans on getting his "baby" back as soon as Bad Bunny is done with his appearance on SNL. It would be fun to see a match for the title between Bad Bunny and R-Truth. If Truth were to win the title back, he would become a 50-time WWE 24/7 Champion.