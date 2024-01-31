Bad Bunny's status for WrestleMania 40 disclosed (Exclusive)

A major report on Bad Bunny's status for WrestleMania 40 has come out.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer had his last match on WWE TV at the Backlash 2023 PLE. At the event, he defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

Sources close to Bad Bunny have now informed Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone that he is currently not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 40.

With WrestleMania still two months away, plans could change in the coming weeks. As of now, there isn't anything in place for Bunny to compete at The Show of Shows.

The popular singer impressed the WWE Universe with his in-ring skills in his very first major match at WrestleMania 37 three years ago. Fans would love to have him perform on The Grandest Stage Of Them All this year.

Who should be Bunny's opponent if he performs at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

