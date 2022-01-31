Fans react to surprise WWE Royal Rumble entrant being branded as a "Wrestlemania Legend"

After international recording star Bad Bunny made his return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble this weekend, fans were quick to discount the company after he was called a "Wrestlemania legend."

The Puerto Rican rapper has been quite successful in recent years. In 2021, he was the most streamed artist on Spotify with 9.1 billion listens. Bad Bunny's appearance at WrestleMania in Tampa last year, as well as his showing on Saturday, are arguably some of the best in-ring performances fans have seen from a celebrity.

However, after being called a "WrestleMania legend" at WWE Royal Rumble, many wrestling fans seem keen to challenge the company. This honor is ordinarily reserved for superstars who have been involved in countless iconic Wrestlemania moments. Some of the reactions can be seen below:

Daniel Bond @danpbond @WWE @sanbenito @WWE Sheamus @HEELZiggler He's no legend and never will be. He had no business being near a wrestling ring in the first place. You have him and the guy from jackass in but yet no room for actually talents like Cesaro, Balor, Jinder or any superstars from NXT. Ridiculous. @WWE @sanbenito @WWESheamus @HEELZiggler He's no legend and never will be. He had no business being near a wrestling ring in the first place. You have him and the guy from jackass in but yet no room for actually talents like Cesaro, Balor, Jinder or any superstars from NXT. Ridiculous.

With a tour set to begin soon, Bad Bunny may not be seen in a ring for a while. But due to his own fandom as well as his clear talent, the Grammy Award-winning artist might return at some point down the road.

How did Bad Bunny fare at WWE Royal Rumble?

Bad Bunny impressed many fans in his match at WrestleMania 37. There, he teamed with Damian Priest to take on the team of John Morrison and The Miz. He wowed the crowd when he hit a Canadian Destroyer, and Bad Bunny delivered another remarkable outing on Saturday.

Despite it being his only second time in the ring, Bunny eliminated accomplished superstars like Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler from the Men's Rumble match. However, he came up short when he met Brock Lesnar, who hit the rapper with an F5. The former champion eliminated Bad Bunny before he went on to win the match.

Do you want to see more of Bad Bunny in the WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

