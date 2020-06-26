Bad Luck Fale claims that Bullet Club lost its identity under Kenny Omega and The Elite

Much like Finn Balor and AJ Styles, Kenny Omega and The Elite also took the Bullet Club to new heights.

Omega and The Elite helped in the American expansion of the BC.

Kenny Omega was a vital part of The Elite and The BC

Kenny Omega and The Elite certainly had a big influence on Bullet Club and took the faction to new heights in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Elite played a major role in Bullet Club's expansion in the US.

However, according to Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale; Omega, and co. did not follow the vision of the group and went by their own rules.

In his recent interview with NJPW, Fale noted that Bullet Club's run with The Elite initially seemed very exciting but the BC started to lose their identity under faction.

Kenny Omega, of course, achieved a host of accomplishments to his name, as he became the first gaijin to win the G1 Climax in NJPW history and he did so under Bullet Club. And, 'The Best Bout Machine' also brought the IWGP Heavyweight Title back to the faction.

Bad Luck Fale claims Bullet Club lost its identity under Kenny Omega and The Elite

In 2016, Kenny Omega took over the leadership of The Bullet Club from AJ Styles. The Canadian Superstar formed a sub-group within the faction known as The Elite, consisting of himself and The Young Bucks.

However, as time gradually progressed, The Elite added further members to the BC, such as Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll, who became notable additions to the faction.

Things were on track for Bullet Club but only for a while, as it eventually crumbled after the BC OGs decided to take back what was truly theirs and that is the Bullet Club brand.

The likes of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku decided to split away from The Elite and according to Bad Luck Fale, Bullet Club had lost its identity under the likes of Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody, and co.

"It was exciting at first (Fale on The Elite's initial days). Yeah, I thought this was our chance to take what we had built and bring it to the States, bring it to the world. It got us a lot of notoriety, as a brand, but… No. It wasn’t taking what we had built overseas, it was taking Kenny and the Elite’s vision overseas. We weren’t wrestling the way we did, we were wrestling the way they did. It really felt like we were losing our identity."

Bullet Club and The Elite, along with Kenny Omega and others, eventually parted ways, as the latter became a faction of their own and also departed from NJPW. Upon their departure from NJPW, The Elite formed their very own wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

As for Bullet Club, the group has successfully rebuild themselves with the addition of the likes of Jay White, KENTA, and co to their ranks.

What's next for Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega is currently one hall of the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions alongside former BC member Hangman Page and the duo will be defending their titles at the upcoming Fyter Fest event.