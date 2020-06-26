Bad Luck Fale says Karl Anderson would've been the leader of Bullet Club if AJ Styles didn't join

AJ Styles took the Bullet Club to new heights but things could've been a lot different.

The Phenomenal One won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two occasions for the BC.

AJ Styles with the rest of the Bullet Club

In 2014, Finn Balor FKA Prince Devitt departed for WWE, and replacing him in the Bullet Club was AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One, on his first night, made a big statement by attacking Kazuchika Okada and cementing his place as the group's leader.

While speaking to NJPW, Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale said that AJ Styles' addition to the Bullet Club was huge for them. But if the current WWE Superstar hadn't joined, then the group would've turned to Karl Anderson for taking over the leadership charge from Balor.

AJ Styles joined Bullet Club in 2014 and immediately made his mark in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in no time by defeating Kazuchika Okada.

However, all of that probably wouldn't have happened so soon if Styles opted not to join the Bullet Club. Bullet Club OG, Bad Luck Fale, claimed that if The Phenomenal One had opted against it, then Karl Anderson would've become the leader of the faction.

"It was obviously stressful, but I looked to Anderson after that (After Balor's departure). And then AJ (Styles) came along, and so did (Doc) Gallows. We gained two guys that I could really learn from, and I really did a lot of growing at that point."- said Fale.

Fale further added that the group would've been equally successful under Anderson's leadership and the faction members definitely had a lot of fun with 'The Machine Gun' by their side.

"I think you would have seen Anderson take the lead at that point. I reckon it still would have been just as successful under Karl. We had so much fun with him, and I think even if AJ hadn’t come, we would have had just as much success."

'The Rogue General' also explained how the Bullet Club transitioned under the leadership of AJ Styles and what effects he had on the group.

"AJ certainly helped us. For me personally, I was still an enforcer. I didn’t mind being hated. But now you had guys like AJ in the group who got cheered sometimes even as a heel, because of how great a wrestler he was."

What AJ Styles is currently up to?

AJ Styles is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and is working under the SmackDown brand in WWE. Styles left NJPW for WWE in 2016 and since then has enjoyed a brilliant run under the company, becoming a two-time WWE Champion, as well.