Bad News for The Rock After Taylor Swift's Success

The Rock is, unfortunately, facing some really bad news. The star, who did not return to WWE earlier this year for WrestleMania, will not be happy.
Over the weekend, The Rock's latest movie, The Smashing Machine, was released. The movie is one that the star is very proud of and has worked hard on. The screening at the Venice Film Festival also received a standing ovation. However, it seems that fans haven't responded to it in the best way possible in the theaters.
The domestic numbers for the opening weekend have been released, and it has scored only $6 million. This is the lowest box office opening ever for any film he has made. The last time a film drew low numbers, it was in 2010 for Faster, which had a $8.5 million opening. He was blown out of the water this weekend by Taylor Swift's Showgirl release event for her album, The Life of a Showgirl. The release has already earned $33 million in its opening weekend. Videos are already doing the rounds of fans singing along to the pop star's latest release in theaters.
Swift's movie comprises behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and the premiere of her new music video, The Fate of Ophelia.
Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how The Rock reacts to the news.
The Rock stepped away from WWE, not appearing at WrestleMania
After returning to WWE earlier this year, before WrestleMania, to claim Cody Rhodes' soul, the star triggered what many believed would be one of the most iconic heel turns of all time. John Cena turned heel on Rhodes and sided with The Rock after the WWE Champion refused the offer.
The Brahma Bull helped beat down Rhodes. It was thought that with Cena facing him, the legend would return at WrestleMania to help The Leader of the Cenation. However, he was nowhere to be seen, and later said that his role was done, leaving fans upset.
These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?