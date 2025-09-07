  • home icon
Bad news for The Street Profits following WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:32 GMT
This doesn
This doesn't look good (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Street Profits are one of the most popular tag teams in WWE at present, but it appears that they are about to split, given recent hints. Many fans noticed this back at Clash in Paris when the duo fell short in their attempt to win the WWE Tag Team Championship again.

Following the show, B-Fab shared an update, noting that she was unaware of the issues within the group. The 34-year-old said that she thought Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were focused on the Tag Team Championship and not whatever happened between them at Clash in Paris.

"I thought we were focused on 𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝟏 [tag team title] Never thought we would be at 𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝟐 Like 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ @adawks_cog & @montezfordwwe," she wrote.
The duo was not featured this week on SmackDown, which could be bad news for them, as B-Fab will likely be unhappy that she was kept out of the loop. Also, it's unclear what would happen to Fab if Dawkins and Ford opted to go their separate ways.

Is it finally time to split The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown?

If WWE decides to split The Street Profits, it would be interesting, especially since Bianca Belair is set to return soon and could be linked up with her husband.

With Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins working together as well as CM Punk and AJ Lee, it's always an option. The group has already achieved so much together, but it could finally be time for them to make or break as singles stars.

Triple H and Co. must avoid the trap of over-teasing this split, which could lead to fan disinterest, as seen with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Now would be the right time to strike, allowing for the best blowoff and testing whether the duo can succeed as singles stars.

Montez Ford has been ready for a push for years, and Angelo Dawkins could surprise many fans if given the chance.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
