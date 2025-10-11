Bad news for Tiffany Stratton following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 was filled with twists and turns, but it was a bad night for Tiffany Stratton due to a major reason, as she came out with her first loss of 2025.Tiffany Stratton solidified herself as the top star on Friday Night SmackDown when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax and captured the WWE Women's Championship. After she became the champion, The Buff Barbie arguably dominated the entire division for months without losing a match, whether it was singles or tag team.Moreover, two of her matches were thrown out against Jade Cargill, and Stratton never took a pin in 2025 until today. In Perth, Stephanie Vaquer pinned The Buff Barbie clean in the middle of the ring when she hit a spiral tap for the finish. This marks Tiffany Stratton's first pinfall loss of the year in a one-on-one match.While the reign wasn't affected in any manner, the loss will clearly start affecting the champion in the coming weeks. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Tiffany Stratton following WWE Crown Jewel 2025.What's next for Tiffany Stratton following WWE Crown Jewel 2025?Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton overcame her doubts about Nia Jax and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion. After defeating The Irresistible Force, Charlotte Flair picked Stratton as her opponent for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.To everyone's surprise, The Buff Barbie defeated The Queen at The Grandest Stage of Them All. After the event in Las Vegas, Stratton continued to rule the brand and defeated more notable names in the promotion, whether they were rising stars or a legend like Trish Stratus.Lately, she entered a feud with Jade Cargill even after she defeated her at SummerSlam 2025. Moreover, Nia Jax found her way back into the title picture against her former friend and partner. The names often cross paths with The Buff Barbie, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand.